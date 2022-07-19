O. Panneerselvam loses AIADMK legislature party’s deputy leader post, R.B. Udhayakumar replaces him

Former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar has replaced OPS

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has been removed from the position of deputy leader of the legislature party too. Thirumangalam legislator and former Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar, has replaced him.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the legislature party, chaired by Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, according to a release issued by Mr Palaniswami on Tuesday. Like Mr Panneerselvam, Mr Udhayakumar belongs to the Maravar sub-caste of the broader community of “Mukkulathor.”

This follows the expulsion of Mr Panneerselvam along with many others last week including two other legislators, R. Vaithilingam of Orathanadu and P. H. Manoj Pandian of Alangulam .

Agri S.S. Krishnamurthy of Polur has been made deputy secretary of the legislature party in the place of Mr Manoj Pandian.

Mr Panneerselvam had already submitted a representation to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu, not to disturb the composition of the AIADMK legislature party, on the basis of any communication he might receive from anyone.