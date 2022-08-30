OPS keen to stop AIADMK falling under the influence of any individual or any one family: J.C.D. Prabhakar

J.C.D. Prabhakar

J.C.D. Prabhakar, former Villivakkam MLA and supporter of AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Monday said the Panneerselvam camp was concerned that the party should not fall under the grip of “five rich persons.”

Refusing to reveal the identity of the five, Mr. Prabhakar recalled that the earlier stand of Mr. Panneerselvam was that the party should not come under the control of one family. His “ dharmay udham'', launched in February 2017, was a “reflection of the concern” that the party should not come under the control of any individual or any one family or any group of influential persons. “His position is that only the sentiments of workers have to be respected,” the former legislator pointed out.

Rebutting AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that Mr. Panneerselvam had worked as the chief agent of Vennira Aadai B. Nirmala, who, as the AIADMK (Janaki Ramachandran-JR)‘s candidate, lost in Bodinayakkanur to Jayalalithaa, who headed her own faction in the 1989 Assembly polls, Mr. Prabhakar, who contested unsuccessfully in Villivakkam in the same election as the AIADMK (JR)‘s nominee, said the coordinator had campaigned in Periyakulam for V. Abdul Farook, who was fielded by veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s party – Tamizhaga Munnetra Munnani (TMM) – which was an ally of the AIADMK (JR).

The former legislator wondered what was the point that Mr. Palaniswami sought to drive home, by presenting “false information.” Besides, Janaki Ramachandran had sacrificed so much for the party that there was nothing wrong in having been a member of her camp at the time of the party’s split in 1988-89.

After the DMK returned to power in 1989, it was Janaki Ramachandran who had “graciously” come forward to ensure the unity of the party. She had even spurned the offer of chairperson of the presidium of the unified party. It was because of her conduct that the party got back the symbol of “two leaves” and registered victory in the elections held in Madurai (East) and Marungapuri immediately after reuniting.

Mr. Prabhakaran reiterated that Mr. Panneerselvam had always been working for the party to be united and “every decision of his will be good.”