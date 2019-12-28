Tamil Nadu

OPS holds review meet

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, held a meeting with officials to review the mid-term budget position.

Officials of various departments took part in the meeting at the State Secretariat. The State Budget for the next financial year will be the last full-year budget of the current AIADMK regime.

