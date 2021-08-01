OPS hails Centre’s move on 27% reservation in AIQ seats

Panneerselvam calls the quota a ‘revolutionary step’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has hailed the Centre’s decision to provide 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in all-India quota (AIQ) seats for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses as a “revolutionary step”.

Expressing his “happiness, gratefulness and appreciation” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “historic decision” that fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader, in a letter on Friday, said the development would “greatly benefit” thousands of students belonging to OBCs, every year, and generate a “new form of social justice” in the country. “It reflects your commitment and concern to the welfare of the backward classes,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.