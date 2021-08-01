Tamil Nadu

OPS hails Centre’s move on 27% reservation in AIQ seats

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has hailed the Centre’s decision to provide 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in all-India quota (AIQ) seats for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses as a “revolutionary step”.

Expressing his “happiness, gratefulness and appreciation” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “historic decision” that fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader, in a letter on Friday, said the development would “greatly benefit” thousands of students belonging to OBCs, every year, and generate a “new form of social justice” in the country. “It reflects your commitment and concern to the welfare of the backward classes,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 1:07:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ops-hails-centres-move-on-27-reservation-in-aiq-seats/article35660121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY