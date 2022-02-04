OPS faults DMK for return of NEET Bill

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 16:37 IST

‘Govt. failed to submit right data the Governor’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday faulted the DMK government for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Bill getting returned by Governor R.N. Ravi.

In a statement, he accused the government of failure to submit right data and views to the Governor.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that after the Assembly adopted the legislation in September last, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met the Governor on several occasions and he was duty-bound to disclose the details of his discussions.

He said people were now regretting having voted for the DMK on the basis of its election promise. The students did not know whether to pay attention to the higher secondary examination to secure high marks or to join NEET coaching centres. The issue would not have arisen at all had the DMK withdrawn support to the Congress-led government at the Centre immediately after NEET was introduced in 2010, he said.

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called the Governor’s decision “unacceptable”. He urged the government to take constructive steps for getting the State exempted from NEET.

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, termed the decision “unfortunate” and appealed to the Governor to reconsider it.