OPS’ family issues cheques for ₹50 lakh to aid Sri Lanka

The deposed AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, has sent two cheques for ₹25 lakh each to Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) N. Muruganandam as the contribution of his family to help the people of crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The cheques were issued by Mr. Panneerselvam’s sons, Theni MP P. Ravindhranath and V.P. Jayapradeep, the former Chief Minister said in a letter. He recalled that he made an announcement in this regard in the Assembly on April 29.