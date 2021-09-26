OPS expresses concern over rising deaths

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing fatality rate due to COVID-19 in the State.

In a statement, he said the number of people who succumbed to the infection had gone up from 20 on September 1 to 27 on September 23. Likewise, during the corresponding period, the tally of fresh cases reported had risen from 1,509 to 1,745.

‘People will panic’

Even though the figures per se did not reflect any alarming trend, people will panic over the emergence of a third wave of infections if the current situation continues, the AIADMK leader said.

Rules regarding physical distancing and the assembly of people at shops and malls should be enforced, Mr. Panneerselvam said, appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the strict implementation of restrictions on account of COVID-19.