OPS, EPS urge party cadre to work together

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday, appealed to their party members to sink their differences and work together for the success of the party in the urban local bodies polls.

In a statement, they said it was well known that everyone would not be given an opportunity to contest. “It is not individuals who are in the fray but two leaves [the symbol of the party]. We appeal to you to keep this in mind and involve yourselves wholeheartedly in election work,” the two leaders said, adding that people had started realising that only the AIADMK would genuinely work in their interests.

Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami drew a contrast between the performance of the AIADMK regime and that of the 9-month-long DMK government.

In a separate statement, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, called upon the Central and State governments to address issues being faced by the matchbox industry and provide tax concessions to it.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted the State to find a solution to the problem in Bethel Nagar on East Coast Road without any inconvenience to the residents.