OPS, EPS condemn searches on Velumani’s properties
They slam the DMK government for ‘repeatedly carrying out acts of vendetta on former AIADMK Ministers’
The searches on properties belonging to former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates in different places of the State on Tuesday prompted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to condemn, in a joint statement, the DMK regime for repeatedly carrying out “acts of vendetta” on former Ministers belonging to the party.
The two leaders contended that people had “realised the political motive” of the DMK government behind the developments. They hailed Mr. Velumani as one who had the “capacity to face even 1,000 challenges” and expressed the confidence that he would not get “cowed down” by “vengeful acts” of the DMK government. He would continue to render his work for the party and the people, they added.
