AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday visited a few rain-affected areas in and distributed relief material. He visited Mylapore, Velachery, and Sholinganallur. The former AIADMK legislators M.K. Ashok, K.P. Kandhan, former MP J. Jayavardhan, former MLAs R. Nataraj, Kovai Selvaraj, A. Subburathinam and V.N.P. Venkatraman were present.
OPS distributes relief material
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
November 14, 2021 01:18 IST
