OPS distributes relief material

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday visited a few rain-affected areas in and distributed relief material. He visited Mylapore, Velachery, and Sholinganallur. The former AIADMK legislators M.K. Ashok, K.P. Kandhan, former MP J. Jayavardhan, former MLAs R. Nataraj, Kovai Selvaraj, A. Subburathinam and V.N.P. Venkatraman were present.