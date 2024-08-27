ADVERTISEMENT

OPS, Dhinakaran oppose hike in user charges for national highways

Published - August 27, 2024 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary T.T.V Dhinakaran, have called for the withdrawal of the proposed hike of user charges being levied by toll plazas coming under the control of the NHAI.

In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam said the move would not only affect tourists but also lead to the hike in the prices of essential commodities, which had to be transported through the national highways. In a post on his social media handle, Mr Dhinakaran urged the Central government to take steps for closing down toll plazas that had outlived their period of validity.

In a separate statement, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, questioned the need for holding the Formula 4 racing event in Chennai instead of Irungattukottai, which was being available exclusively for such a purpose.

