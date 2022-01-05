Tamil Nadu

OPS demands payment of flood relief

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday demanded that those affected by the recent spell of heavy rain be given ₹5,000 or ₹10,000 in flood relief.

In a statement, he said those affected by two spells of heavy rain in November and December should be given ₹10,000 each and those who bore the impact of the rain once should get ₹5,000 each. He made this demand in the light of Chennai having suffered inundation on Thursday last after an unexpected spell of rain.

Mr. Panneerselvam referred to reports of paddy bags getting damaged in Thanjavur district in the rain and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to get them shifted to protected places belonging to the Central and State governments.

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in their Twitter handles, deplored the government’s decision to “close down Amma clinics”. Mr. Palaniswami said it reflected the government’s “lack of concern” for the poor.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 1:33:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ops-demands-payment-of-flood-relief/article38120839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY