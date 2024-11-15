 />
OPS criticises DMK govt. over regularisation of services of anganwadi workers

Published - November 15, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday hit out at the DMK government over its electoral promise of regularising the services of anganwadi workers, and granting them periodic pay.

In a statement, he referred to the DMK’s election manifesto that made these assurances for workers in anganwadis, and of the midday meal scheme. More than 42 months have passed since, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

Urging the Chief Minister to intervene in the issue, he said: “When one notices that these assurances made in the DMK’s election manifesto have not been fulfilled until now, it becomes clear that they were made only to come to power...”

