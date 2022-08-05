OPS’ counsel withdraws representation given to CJ for transferring his suit from one judge to another

August 05, 2022 23:44 IST

She clarifies that no personal allegation was made nor any aspersion cast upon the judge and that transfer was sought only for application of a fresh mind

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s counsel on Friday withdrew a representation made to Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Wednesday urging him to transfer a civil suit, against the AIADMK’s July 11 general council meeting, from Justice Krishnan Ramasamy to some other judge.

In a written requisition to the Chief Justice, counsel P. Rajalakshmi said the representation was made only because Justice Ramasamy had already heard the suits filed against the June 23 and July 11 general council meetings and decided them on merits. Therefore, it was felt that a new judge could hear the matter remanded by the Supreme Court.

“The said representation was not made for any other purpose, and no allegation has been made casting any aspersions on and/or making any allegations against the honourable judge personally. In the circumstances, the representation dated August 3, 2022 may be treated as withdrawn,” the requisition read.

Senior Counsel P.H. Arvindh Pandian placed a copy of the requisition before Justice Ramasamy and apologised to the judge for the counsel on record having approached the Chief Justice for transfer of the matter instead of approaching him directly with a request to recommend hearing of the suit by some other judge.

The senior counsel also said they had utmost faith in and regard for Justice Ramasamy and the only reason for seeking transfer was that he had already dealt with the matter twice and expressed his opinions on merits and therefore it might not be desirable for him to hear the case once again following Supreme Court’s orders for a fresh consideration.

Accepting his submissions, the judge directed the High Court Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice “for getting appropriate orders for nominating a honourable judge of this court for disposal of the matters afresh”. Later in the day, the Chief Justice ordered listing of the suit before Justice G. Jayachandran.