OPS condemns hike in user charges on national highways and increase in toll plazas

September 01, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday condemned the decision to hike user charges on national highways and increase the number of toll plazas in the State.

Stating that the move would adversely affect the public, he recalled that State Highways Minister E.V. Velu had said two years ago that of the existing 48 toll plazas, 36 would be closed as per the national highways norms on user charges. But there were reports that the number had gone up to 63., he said.

He appealed to the Central and State governments to take steps to revoke the hike in user charges and reduce the number of toll plazas.

