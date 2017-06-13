OPS camp to discuss Assembly agenda

The AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction will meet on the morning of June 14 — the day the State Legislative Assembly convenes — to thrash out the issues that its members would be raising on the floor of the House, its leader O. Panneerselvam said here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons a day after he dissolved his faction’s merger committee, Mr. Panneerselvam said that his camp will raise issues concerning the State and its citizens that ought to be addressed. When asked whether he would reconsider his decision to call off the merger talks, which had failed to take off over the past two months, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK (Amma) camp was orchestrating a drama on the pretext of talks and was engaging in various antics. “They have created a situation wherein they are orchestrating a drama on a regular basis. We are not ready to take part in this drama,” he said.

Asserting that his faction had the support of all AIADMK cadre, the former chief minister said, “We will prove it soon.”

Explaining the reasons for dissolving the merger panel, he said the AIADMK (Amma) camp “did not take any concrete steps, they didn’t share any constructive opinions with us. We have taken note of that and we want to explain the true situation to the people of Tamil Nadu. There is no pressure on our side.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister D. Jayakumar said that the wish of the AIADMK cadre was to remain united. “We have always been for a united AIADMK, which was founded by our leader MGR and guided by Amma.”