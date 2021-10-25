OPS calls for hassle-free supply of urea

He urges State govt. not to allow private shops to impose any condition

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure adequate supply of urea to farmers, without allowing private shops to impose any condition.

In a statement, he said the demand for urea had been higher that that for other inputs such as di-ammonium phosphate fertilizer and potassium. He said farmers were complaining that private shops were forcing them to buy other products while purchasing urea.

Farmers’ associations had urged officials to order the private shops to sell urea without forcing farmers to buy other products and cancel the licences of shops that violated the order, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to the Union government, seeking more supplies of urea and other fertilizers. This was just one aspect, he said. Ensuring an unconditional supply of urea, without any hassle, and ensuring adequate stocks of other fertilizers are the key expectations of the farmers in the Cauvery delta region, and the State is duty bound to fulfil them, he said.