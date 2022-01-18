OPS calls for Chennai airport’s re-inclusion for Haj pilgrimage

He wants Chief Minister Stalin to personally get in touch with the Prime Minister regarding the issue

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, reiterated his demand for the restoration of Chennai in the list of airports for the Haj pilgrimage.

In a statement, he recalled his demand, made in November, and wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to get in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally for getting Chennai included again in the list of airports for the pilgrimage.

T.N.’s tableau

On the issue of exclusion of Tamil Nadu’s tableau from the Republic Day parade, Mr. Panneerselvam wanted the Chief Minister to have explained to the Centre, the role played by Tamil Nadu in the areas of art, culture and freedom struggle of the country. V. K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, urged the Centre toreconsider its decision on the issue and include the State’s tableau.