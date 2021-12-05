Tamil Nadu

OPS asks Stalin to take steps to prevent spread of Omicron

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take a host of preventive steps in the light of reports of a few cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, having been detected in the country.

In a statement, he said there should be no let up with regard to adherence to norms on maintaining personal distancing, monitoring the movement of foreign travellers coming to Tamil Nadu by air and ships, and tightening of vigil on the inter-State borders.

Meanwhile, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the AMMK called on V.K. Sasikala.


