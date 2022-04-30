OPS appeals to Stalin to get the revival of Nissan, Ford manufacturing operations in Chennai

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

April 30, 2022 16:42 IST

:

The AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for the revival of production of the Datsun redi-GO by Japanese car maker, Nissan Motor, at its Chennai plant.

In a statement, the AIADMK leader recalled how the U.S.-headquartered Ford, in September last year, announced that it would stop manufacturing vehicles at its Chennai plant and despite his appeal, the DMK government had not made “intense efforts” and consequently, the plant was on the verge of closure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two developments in one year were not only a matter of sadness but also this would adversely hit the State economy.

“The State government has the responsibility and duty to ensure the continuance of operations at the two plants. This is the expectation of those who are connected with the two companies,” he said.