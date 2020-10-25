Opposition’s role is not to remain silent, says Stalin

DMK chief leads demonstration to press Governor to give nod to 7.5% quota Bill

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said if his party’s efforts to get 7.5% reservation for NEET-qualified State government school students in medical college admissions was seen as a political game, it would wholeheartedly accept the charge of politicisation.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the DMK to press Governor Banwarilal Purohit to grant assent to the Bill seeking to implement the 7.5% reservation, Mr. Stalin said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami might accuse the DMK of playing politics as he did not understand the issue.

“The Opposition will play politics [arasiyal] and not prepare aviyal [a dish],” he said. Reiterating that the DMK would not rest until the Governor gave his nod to the Bill, he said Mr. Palaniswami, “who crawled to get the Chief Minister’s post”, could plead with the Governor for his consent.

“We do not expect the Chief Minister to crawl before the Governor. What is the justification for occupying the Chief Minister’s seat when you are not able to request the Governor for his assent?” Mr. Stalin asked.

In a statement later, he said if the Chief Minister was keen on proving his efficiency, he should get the Governor’s assent for the Bill.

Pointing out that 40 days had passed since the Bill was sent to the Governor for his assent, Mr. Stalin wondered what the need was for the Governor to take into account the legal aspects since the reservation was recommended by a retired judge, Justice Kalaiyarasan.

“If the Bill gets his assent, around 300 government school students can get entry into medical colleges. Otherwise, only eight will get seats. How can we remain silent in the face of such injustice?” he asked.

He wanted to know what the need was for the Governor to delay his assent since he had travelled across the State and earned a name for his active approach. “He would have probably thought the AIADMK government will not question him. But the DMK will,” he said.