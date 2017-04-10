‘Opposition wants our govt. to fall’

AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran appears unruffled by the Income Tax searches on the premises of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and others. Alleging that the searches were a BJP conspiracy, he tells The Hindu that his victory margin would only go up if the R.K. Nagar byelection were to be countermanded. Excerpts:

Your party has been accused of distributing ₹4,000 to each voter in R.K. Nagar. What’s your response?

If you see, there are cases against 27 of our partymen (on charges of bribing voters). But there are also cases against the DMK. The DMK, the BJP, Panneerselvam (leader of AIADMK–Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) and all other parties are saying we are paying money. If they have any evidence, they can take action.

But there are video clips showing people bribing voters and asking them to vote for the ‘Hat’ symbol…

It is a duplicate video. You can easily shoot these kinds of videos. It is not just now that these allegations are surfacing. They started from the 27th of last month itself. In the last two elections, when Amma (Jayalalithaa) contested here, we did not give any money, and even now, there is no need for us to give money.

On what basis did you say that the I-T searches were conducted with a view to countermand the byelection?

What is the necessity to raid a Minister’s house just before an election? There are only a few days to go for the polls…You can raid even on the night of the election. Also, anyone can type a document with the CM’s name and other names and release it. Even I can type a document with names of OPS, Stalin and Ponmudy and claim that they have given ₹150 crore (to voters). How does releasing a document like that prove that it is true?

But the opposition has called for the resignation of the Chief Minister and five ministers whose names figure in the documents reportedly recovered by the I-T Department…

They want the government to fall. Raids can happen in anyone’s house. It beats me as to why it was done at the time of the election. If they allege money distribution, they should catch the offenders while the cash is being distributed to voters. A person can have money in his house for any purpose. If there is money in my vehicle, it does not necessarily mean I intend to give it to voters.

Your party organ has been attacking the BJP. Do you think the BJP is behind the I-T searches?

From what Tamilisai (BJP State president) said, this is clear. She said the raids were conducted with proof. Is she an income tax officer or the I-T Minister? Since the raids happened during election time, it is clear that either the State BJP or the Centre is behind this.

Why aren’t you using Sasikala’s name during campaigning?

Wherever required, we are using ‘Chinnamma’s’ (Sasikala’s) name. Amma won from this constituency twice. My campaign is to fulfil her promises and make this the No.1 constituency in the State. Chinnamma is the general secretary of the party. She did not hold any government position. So, there is no question of what she has done as part of the government. This is Amma’s constituency. We have to talk about Amma’s achievements. I am Amma’s candidate.

What do you plan to do if the EC decides to countermand the byelection?

If the byelection happens on April 12, I will win by a big margin. If the election is deferred, I will win with an even larger margin.