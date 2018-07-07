‘Opposition to simultaneous elections not motivated’

There is no motive behind the AIADMK’s opposition to the idea of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies next year, party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai clarified on Saturday.

He was addressing mediapersons in New Delhi after presenting his party’s position on the matter to the Law Commission.

When asked if the AIADMK, by taking such a stand, ran the risk of inviting the wrath of the BJP, Mr. Thambi Durai said that when the people had elected MLAs in different States for five years, it would be inappropriate to curtail the term of the Houses. “Our stand would be applicable not just to Tamil Nadu but also to other States, including Assam, Gujarat and Tripura, where the BJP is in power,” he said.

As far as conducting simultaneous elections in 2024 was concerned, Mr. Thambi Durai said that a consensus among all parties should be arrived at, apart from ascertaining the views of the public. “Once these steps are taken, our party will consider the matter,” he said.

Rejecting the contention that the move would cripple the influence of regional parties, the AIADMK leader said, “Our voters are all mature, and they demonstrate tremendous clarity at the time of elections. Yet, if there is a strong apprehension among the regional parties, it is my personal suggestion that elections to all State Assemblies be held together, but separately from the Lok Sabha polls.”

Mr. Thambi Durai, who was accompanied by V. Maitreyan, P. Venugopal and A. Navaneethakrishnan — all Members of Parliament — and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam at a sitting with the Law Commission, said that in the event of the concept of simultaneous polls being adopted, there should first be a fixed term for the Parliament and the State Assemblies. If a situation arose wherein the Lok Sabha or a State Assembly had to be dissolved mid-way, elections should be held only for the remaining period of the term, he said.

‘Impractical idea’

The Puducherry government has informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Law Commission of India of its opposition to the concept of simultaneous polls to the State Assemblies and the Parliament, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said holding National and State elections at the same time was “not practical”.

“There could be instances of Assemblies getting dissolved due to political uncertainty. Seats could fall vacant due to disqualification or death of a member. It will not be appropriate to wait for Parliamentary elections to constitute an Assembly or fill the seats,” he said.