‘Opposition should unite and fight fuel price hike’

BJP ignoring protests, says Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday condemned the BJP government at the Centre for the continuous rise in fuel prices and called on all like-minded parties to unite and raise their voice against the price rise.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Congress had been protesting across the country against fuel price hike, especially when the people had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the BJP government did not seem to be bothered about the protests.

Mr. Alagiri said the government had increased the excise duty by 459% in seven years.

The price of gas cylinders had skyrocketed under the BJP regime from ₹410 in 2014 to ₹810 in 2021. He said people were suffering due to these hikes.

He said since the government was not paying heed to the protests by various Opposition parties, it was time for all the parties to come together under one umbrella to take on the BJP government’s anti-people policies.