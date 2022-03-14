Opposition should fight BJP as a single team, says Alagiri

‘BJP won because Opposition votes got split’

‘BJP won because Opposition votes got split’

It is the need of the hour for all Opposition parties to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls and remove the party, which is guided by the “fascist ideology” of the RSS, from power, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said on Monday.

Mr. Alagiri claimed that the BJP had won the recently-concluded Assembly polls in five States only because the Opposition votes got split, and the number of seats it had garnered was less than it did in the previous Assembly polls. “All Opposition parties must take this as a lesson and come together as a single team to defeat the BJP,” he said.

“All Opposition parties must start working together from today. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will continuously support this,” Mr. Alagiri said, adding that an “ideological alliance” will definitely remove the BJP from power.

Referring to the victory of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu in 2019, he said the efforts made by Rahul Gandhi and DMK president M.K. Stalin had laid the foundation for such a big victory. “Such an approach is necessary nationally and across the States,” he said.

According to him, it was the wish of the Tamil Nadu Congress and other Congress units across the country that Rahul Gandhi took over the mantle of the party’s leadership.