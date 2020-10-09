Opposition playing politics over decision to reopen schools: CM

PUDUCHERRY

09 October 2020 01:49 IST

Parties staging protests in a bid to tarnish image of government, says Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday flayed the Opposition parties over their criticism of the Puducherry government’s decision to permit high school students to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis to clear doubts.

“We have made it very clear that students could visit the schools only with the consent of parents. The government has to prepare the students for final examinations in March. And we have made it clear that if any student gets infected [with COVID-19], we will reconsider the decision,” he said in an audio message.

Several States have resumed educational activities for even smaller classes. Even States with much higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have allowed students to visit schools, he said.

“Staging of protests in front of schools by a section of political parties is only an attempt to tarnish the image of my government. They are trying to play politics on the issue,” he added.

Upping the ante against the government on reopening of schools, the AIADMK on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Lt. Governor on the issue. Party leader A. Anbalagan, in the memorandum, said the government went ahead with the decision despite objections from several political parties.

Besides the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party AINRC was also against the decision to start academic activities in high schools.

Meanwhile, schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions reopened on Thursday to permit students of Standards IX to XII to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from teachers, to get doubts clarified, for counselling and other related works in areas outside the containment zones.

The sessions began for students of Standards X and XII while activities for students of Standards IX and XI will commence on October 12. The schools will function only during forenoon, and work for six days instead of five days.

The schedule for class-wise opening will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for Standards IX and XI, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for Standards X and XII.