Opposition parties’ meet on June 23 will slam final nail on coffin of BJP and RSS: Alagiri

June 20, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has contended that the Opposition parties’ meet in Patna on June 23 will drive the final nail in the coffin of the BJP and RSS’s right wing politics and ideology.

Mr. Alagiri urged his party cadres to take a pledge to ensure that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance wins in all 40 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking at a function to celebrate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on Monday, June 19, 2023. Mr. Gandhi is fighting for a pluralistic India, he said. “We must ensure victory in the election. BJP has started doing its politics in Tamil Nadu, which is standing with Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Mr. Alagiri referred to BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar’s anger against an insulting speech made by a DMK platform speaker and the police action against him after he was expelled from the DMK, and asked why she wasn’t applying the same logic to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual misconduct by India’s female wrestlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.