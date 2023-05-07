Opposition parties criticise DMK govt. as it enters third year 

May 07, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the DMK government completed two years and entered the third year on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised it over various issues.

Condoling the reported death of four persons when Lord Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai as part of the Chithiral festival in Madurai, he said that while three persons drowned, one died in a stampede. Another person was murdered.

He said these incidents resulted from the “lack of precautionary and security measures”.

Citing media reports, he said a few youths were dancing with daggers during the festival. This, he said, showed how law and order was maintained. “It is not clear whether the police initiated action. These incidents raise questions whether the police intelligence is functioning or whether the hands of the police are tied. This is the achievement of two years of this government and the puppet Chief Minister,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

In another statement, he condoled the death of AIADMK orator Madurai T. Rajendran.

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK’s ‘Dravidian Model’ government had failed to protect the welfare and rights of the Tamils.

The law and order situation was a “laughing matter”, “corruption was rampant” and the State was becoming a site for violence, he said.

He said the ruling DMK had promised the voters prohibition, but it started on automatic liquor dispensers.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran alleged that the DMK government had failed on many fronts, including law and order.