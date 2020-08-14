Tamil Nadu

Opposition parties creating confusion in AIADMK, says Minister

While the AIADMK is united, Opposition parties are attempting to create confusion in the ruling party, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, he said Opposition parties were deliberately attempting to create confusion within the AIADMK. While such attempts were not part of the political culture in the past, the Opposition parties now are working to create confusion and weaken the ruling party so that they can come to power, he said.

Terming such attempts as “sub-standard,” the Minister said: “They are calling it I-PAC but I do not know it myself.”

