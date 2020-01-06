Opposition MLAs walk out of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Members of Opposition parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin walked out of the House on the first day of the session, boycotting the Governor’s address on Monday.

Soon after Governor Banwarilal Purohit commenced his speech after the customary rendition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Mr. Stalin rose to seek a chance to speak. However, the Governor requested the DMK leader to let him address the House.

A persistent Mr. Stalin went on to raise certain objections and sought a chance to speak.

The Governor requested Mr. Stalin to use his “oratorical skills” during the debate in the House later but in vain. Mr. Stalin then led his party members out of the House.

Members of other Opposition parties and the DMK’s allies, the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), too followed suit. The Governor then went ahead with his speech.

Earlier, Speaker P. Dhanapal led the Governor into the House. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and the Council of Ministers were also present.

IUML legislator K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker and AIADMK MLA M. Thamimun Ansari later returned to the House.

Independent MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran also staged a walkout.