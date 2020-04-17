Opposition meet demands ₹1 crore for kin of Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 victims

A multi-party meeting convened by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday urged that ₹1 crore be given as solatium to the families of persons who died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting, held through video-conferencing, also demanded special pay and pay hike to the government employees and medical professionals involved in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families of government employees who die while on duty [battling the pandemic] should be given ₹1 crore compensation. The present compensation of ₹10 lakh is not adequate,” said a resolution adopted in the meeting chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin.

Contending that the 32,371 quarantine wards, 5,934 emergency wards and 3,371 ventilators were not adequate, the meeting said it was a matter of concern that the State government had given up its rights to purchase medical equipment.

“The State should procure them on a war-footing and the Centre should not remain a mute spectator,” another resolution said.

The meeting also made a case for distributing ₹5,000 to all the ration card holders, saying the lockdown had deprived farmers, fishermen, weavers and unorganised workers of their livelihood. “The Centre should release ₹15,000 crore demanded by the State government,” the resolution said.

The leaders of the parties including Congress, MDMK, CPI-M, CPI, VCK, MMK and IJK, who participated in the virtual meeting, alleged that even though the disease spread in China as early as December 2019 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced emergency measures, the BJP government at the Centre failed to take note of the situation seriously.

“Even after the disease spread in Kerala, the Centre did not take precautionary measures. It spent time on arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and toppling of the [Congress] government in Madhya Pradesh,” the leaders said and condemned the denial of permission for the ‘all-party’ meeting in which leaders of 11 parties participated.