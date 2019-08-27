Opposition leaders pin the blame on police

Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday condemned the desecration of an Ambedkar statue in Vedaranyam and urged the State government to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

They were unanimous in their opinion that the failure on the part of the police to take immediate action had resulted in the desecration of the statue.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the statues of Ambedkar and Periyar had been targeted in recent times because “fascists masquerading as democratic forces had sowed poisonous seeds”.

“The incident gives the impression that the intelligence wing of the Police Department has lost its capacity and had failed in its duty to identify the miscreants in advance,” he said.

‘Lax attitude’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said that had the police taken preventive steps, the vandalisation of the statue could have been prevented. “It is due to the lax attitude shown by the police that the law and order situation has deteriorated,” he alleged.

He said the police should identify and punish those indulging in caste violence in a stringent manner.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the failure on the part of the police to prevent casteist forces from demolishing the statue had raised a lot of questions. “The stand of the police in favour of one section will not augur well for the law and order situation in the State,” he said and urged the State government to form a high-level committee to inquire into the issue.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the failure of the police to prevent the incident was shocking and painful. While appreciating the State government for quickly restoring normalcy, he said the miscreants should be detained under the Goondas Act. “Tamil Nadu should not be allowed to become the fiefdom of the casteist and communal forces,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the statue was demolished because the police remained a mute spectator. “The government should ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future,” he said.

MNM leader Kamal Haasan said the “intentional destruction” of Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in Vedaranyam was “vandalism prompted by those who wish to divide and dominate”.

“Such acts of vandalism will not lead us towards progress. Unknowingly, these acts make manipulation easy for those who think politics is a profession,” he said.