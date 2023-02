February 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader R. Siva has asked the Labour Department to intervene in the labour issue in L&T.

In a memorandum to Secretary Muthamma, he said the company had transferred around 83 permanent workers from Puducherry to Jammu and North Indian States. The employees working at L &T unit are concerned as the management was gradually reducing its workforce here.

Mr. Siva said the Secretary had assured him to look into the grievances raised by the employees.