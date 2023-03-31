HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition leader making baseless allegations on availability of drugs: Health Minister

March 31, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Thursday charged that the leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami was making baseless allegations of ganja and other drugs being widely available in the State.

Speaking in the Assembly, he claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu knew well that ganja and other banned products like gutkha were widely available when the AIADMK government was in power. He said 21 DMK MLAs brought gutkha packets to the Assembly when they were in the Opposition to show that the products were easily available in Chennai.

Instead of taking action on the complaint, the then AIADMK government attempted to take action against the DMK MLAs, he said. Mr. Palaniswami should make specific allegations on where the products were available, like the DMK MLAs did, instead of making vague remarks., the Minister said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.