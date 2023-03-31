Opposition leader making baseless allegations on availability of drugs: Health Minister

March 31, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Thursday charged that the leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami was making baseless allegations of ganja and other drugs being widely available in the State.

Speaking in the Assembly, he claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu knew well that ganja and other banned products like gutkha were widely available when the AIADMK government was in power. He said 21 DMK MLAs brought gutkha packets to the Assembly when they were in the Opposition to show that the products were easily available in Chennai.

Instead of taking action on the complaint, the then AIADMK government attempted to take action against the DMK MLAs, he said. Mr. Palaniswami should make specific allegations on where the products were available, like the DMK MLAs did, instead of making vague remarks., the Minister said.