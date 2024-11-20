ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader is politicising healthcare, says Health Minister

Published - November 20, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ma. Subramanian lists state’s achievements in health sector

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamiwas vilifying the State health department for political gains, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Minister listed out various health schemes which were introduced by the government after taking over reins.

Mr. Subramanian said the Chief Minister’s brain child, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, had received an award from the United Nations. The government had launched a series of health programmes for the benefit of people. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subramanian said that Mr. Palaniswami was probably not aware of the accolades heaped on the State by the Union Government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government followed in the foot steps Aringnar Anna. The Chief Minister had invested in upgrading healthcare facilities and infrastructure and appointed manpower.

The State has won 614 prizes for its work in National Quality Assurance Standards certificate. It had won 84 awards for improving labour room quality.

He urged Mr. Palaniswami to not look for political mileage by attacking the State government’s ’s healthcare sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US