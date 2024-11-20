Opposition leader is politicising healthcare, says Health Minister

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamiwas vilifying the State health department for political gains, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Minister listed out various health schemes which were introduced by the government after taking over reins.

Mr. Subramanian said the Chief Minister’s brain child, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, had received an award from the United Nations. The government had launched a series of health programmes for the benefit of people.

Mr. Subramanian said that Mr. Palaniswami was probably not aware of the accolades heaped on the State by the Union Government.

The government followed in the foot steps Aringnar Anna. The Chief Minister had invested in upgrading healthcare facilities and infrastructure and appointed manpower.

The State has won 614 prizes for its work in National Quality Assurance Standards certificate. It had won 84 awards for improving labour room quality.

He urged Mr. Palaniswami to not look for political mileage by attacking the State government’s ’s healthcare sector.