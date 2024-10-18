Opposition leader, DMK allies condemn distorted rendition of State song

Several political party leaders including the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condemned the omission of a line hailing the glory of Dravidian land from the State song rendered at an official function of DD Chennai in which Governor R N Ravi participated.

Mr Palaniswami said, the word ‘Dravida’ was the “shining light to the lives of the downtrodden, a rebellion against oppression and a symbol of the ancient civilization.” He further said: “Whoever it may be, should drop such acts attempting to hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and belittle the Dravidian culture.”

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he does not want to make a big issue out of it. “I saw the news that they (Doordarshan) apologised. Let us wait and watch what action they are going to take,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, said “Ever since R.N. Ravi assumed office of Governor, he has been talking against Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture. His comments that attempts are being made to separate Tamil Nadu from India for the past 50 years is highly condemnable and derogatory. Such kind of speeches were made to disrupt the unity and sovereignty of India. I second the Chief Minister’s demand to the Union government to recall Mr. Ravi as Governor.”

Listing out various events that took place during the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a statement, asked, “Will you [Governor R.N. Ravi] ask for removal of the word ‘Dravida’ from the National Anthem or are you rehearsing for it. There are no excuses for asking to remove the verses ‘Dravida Nal Thirunadu’ while reciting. You should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said it is not acceptable to skip the verses. “Like how the National Anthem adds pride to India, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu adds pride to Tamil Nadu. The organisers should take this into account and recite the verses properly in future,” he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan alleged said the verse was deliberately omitted. “This confirms the Governor’s hate mentality towards Tamil Nadu,” he said while also condemning “the BJP government at the Centre for changing the name and logo of Podhigai channel.”

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan alleged, “the Governor in various forums has expressed his hatred towards Southern politics and now paving way for disrespect of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and his attitude is strongly condemnable.”

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, said “Dravidam is nationwide...Skipping the verse ‘Dravida Nal Thirunaadu’ while singing was an insult to Tamil, the world’s oldest language, people of Tamil Nadu and the law of Tamil Nadu government. If you spew hate, Tamil will spew fire.”

Union Minister condemns CM

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, in a social media post, said “I strongly condemn Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is spreading hatred against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi… Mr. Stalin has made false allegations against the Governor solely for the reason that he participated in the function. Everyone knows that the Governor recites Tamil Thaai Vaazthu with pride in every function.”

Further the Minister said Hindi day was celebrated in Doordarshan Chennai, even when Union Ministers were from the DMK during the UPA regime. But now, the DMK and its allies have been spreading “false propaganda” as if something new has happened, he said. Listing out various measures taken by the BJP government at the Centre to promote Tamil language and culture, the Minister questioned “whether any such measures were taken during the UPA regime?”

