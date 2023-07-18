Opposition coming together itself is victory: Thirumavalavan

July 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday presented six proposals at the Opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru.

Protecting States’ rights and the interests of Southern States by redrawing constituencies without disturbing the status quo, fair representation of marginalised sections such as SC, ST and OBC communities in education and employment were among the proposals.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he also sought a resolution on reaching a ‘consensus position’ on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking to the reporters later, he said all the leaders who were present at the meeting spoke about UCC. He had urged the parties to oppose it in one voice.

“The opposition parties have ‘won’ by coming together. We have come together on the same side and it is a victory. The Sangh Parivar believed that Opposition parties will not come together,” he said.

He also underlined that the Common Minimum Program should promote equitable participation and fair representation of women and religious minorities in ‘education, jobs and legislative spheres’.

He also urged the parties to ensure the implementation of CMP promise of ‘universal basic income’ and look at the successful schemes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

