ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition coming together itself is victory: Thirumavalavan

July 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

Protecting States’ rights was among the proposals the party presented at the Bengaluru meet

The Hindu Bureau

VCK leader Thol.Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday presented six proposals at the Opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru.

Protecting States’ rights and the interests of Southern States by redrawing constituencies without disturbing the status quo, fair representation of marginalised sections such as  SC, ST and OBC communities in education and employment were among the proposals.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he also sought a resolution on reaching a ‘consensus position’ on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking to the reporters later, he said all the leaders who were present at the meeting spoke about UCC. He had urged the parties to oppose it in one voice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opposition parties have ‘won’ by coming together. We have come together on the same side and it is a victory. The Sangh Parivar believed that Opposition parties will not come together,” he said.

He also underlined that the Common Minimum Program should promote equitable participation and fair representation of women and religious minorities in ‘education, jobs and legislative spheres’.

He also urged the parties to ensure the implementation of CMP promise of ‘universal basic income’ and look at the successful schemes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US