Opposition camp’s dream of breakup in DMK alliance won’t come true: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Opposition camp is jealous about the unity of the DMK-led alliance and their dreams of a rift within the alliance would not come true.

“They are waiting to see a rift in the alliance and are spreading cheap rumours and deriving temporary pleasure. Some alliances are formed for elections and post that, they will break. But the DMK-led alliance is not like that and is united by principles,” he said, at a public meeting in Kanchipuram organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the party.

“DMK alliance was formed to make sure that the fascist and communal forces don’t enter Tamil Nadu. Looking at the DMK led alliance, the India alliance was formed at the national level to defeat the BJP,” Mr. Stalin said. He also alleged that the BJP-led Union government was attempting to convert States into Union Territories. “That is why, the slogan of state autonomy which sounded in Tamil Nadu, is now being raised across States today,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said that the BJP is trying to implement the plan of One nation, One election, but it is not feasible. “They point out that till 1967 there was only one election held for Parliament and Legislative Assembly. But the dynamics that existed then and now are totally different in terms of population and other metrics,” Mr. Stalin said.

“They were not able to hold parliamentary elections in a single phase and are now talking about One nation, One election. Elections are held in three phases to elect 90 assembly members in Jammu and Kashmir. In these circumstances, aren’t you ashamed to call for One Nation, One Election,” he adds. One nation, One election is not practical and is against the principle of co-operative federalism. Because of this, the tenures of State governments will be reduced and it will create confusion, Mr. Stalin said.

The BJP does not have the majority now and has to function cautiously, he said, adding: “Let us take a pledge to win the principle of State autonomy, before the party reaches its 100th year”.

Paid floral tributes

Before the meeting, he also visited Perarignar Anna Memorial House and paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue. At the visitor’s book kept at the memorial, he wrote: ”Let us work tirelessly towards securing State rights following the footsteps of Anna and Kalaignar”.

Leaders from other parties in the DMK alliance also participated in the meeting. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan could not participate in the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances and had sent his wishes for the event.

Putting an end to the controversy over rift in the alliance, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said that his party will always function as the third barrel of the double-barrelled gun of DMK-Dravidar Kazhagam and said Mr. Stalin is the reason why the alliance is not falling apart.