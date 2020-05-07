Opposition calls for protest

Leaders and cadre of the DMK and other Opposition parties will wear black badges and raise slogans on Thursday to highlight the State government’s “failure to provide proper relief and rehabilitation to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic” and condemn its decision to open Tasmac outlets.

“We will wear a black badge, stand in front of our houses and raise slogans for five minutes,” said DMK president M.K. Stalin, who held discussions with other leaders through video-conferencing. Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani, MDMK founder Vaiko, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, IUML leader K.M. Khader Mohideen, MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah, KMDK leader E.R. Easwaran and IJK leader Ravi Pachamoothoo endorsed the decision. MNM founder Kamal Haasan and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the decision to open Tasmac outlets.

Mr. Stalin said, “If the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increases at this pace, we do not know where it will lead”.

Alleging that the government lacked a clear idea about the future of the people, Mr. Stalin said that it sought to cover up the problem just by reeling out statistics instead of being transparent.

“The State government has failed to create medical infrastructure to combat the diseasea nd identify areas likely to be affected by the virus. It is a fight against an unknown enemy and it requires war-time efforts. The government has also failed to see problems of daily wagers and migrant workers, but has decided to open liquor shops,” he said.