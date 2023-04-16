Opposing inter-caste marriage, Krishnagiri man kills son and mother, hacks daughter-in-law

April 16, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Salem

A 50-year-old man killed his mother and son, who had married a Dalit woman, in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. The daughter-in-law was critically injured in the attack.

The police said P. Dhandapani, 50, of Arunapathi near Uthangarai, is a tailor. His son Subash, 27, who was working at a garment factory in Tiruppur district, fell in love with Anusuya, 25, of Jayankondam in Ariyalur. But Dhandapani opposed their marriage as she belongs to a Scheduled Caste. On March 27, the couple got married at a temple in Tiruppur district, rented a house in Tirupattur district and stayed there.

Meanwhile, Dhandapani invited the couple to his home at Arunapathi through his mother, P. Kannammal, 70. On Friday, the couple came to Arunapathi and stayed in the house. In the early hours of Saturday, Dhandapani entered their room and started to hack Subash with a sickle. On hearing his screams, Kannammal and Anusuya tried to stop him. But Dhandapani attacked them too. Subash and Kannammal died on the spot while Anusuya fainted. Dhandapani then fled the scene.

Soon, Anusuya recovered, and with her mobile phone, walked some distance from the house before fainting again. The nearby residents found her with serious injuries and alerted the Uthangarai police. The police sent the bodies of Subash and Kannammal to the Uthangarai Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

After first aid, Anusuya was admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital. In her statement to a magistrate, Anusuya said Dhandapani alone was involved in the attack.

The Uthangarai police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Accused nabbed

Krishnagiri District Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said five special teams were formed to nab Dhandapani. In the evening, the police arrested Dhandapani, who tried to end his life and was roaming in the locality. The police took him to the Uthangarai Government Hospital, where doctors said he sustained minor injuries in the attempt.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)