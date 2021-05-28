Oppose Mekedatu dam, farmers tell parties

They urge State govt. to move SC

The coordination committee of the All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu has called upon parties to oppose the proposed construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka. It also urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene a meeting of all parties and farmers’ associations.

Talking to journalists in Mannargudi on Wednesday, committee president P.R. Pandian said the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken up the issue suo motu based on newspaper reports on the construction activities and constituted a committee to look into the alleged violation of norms.

He called upon the parties to organise demonstrations and the government to move the Supreme Court to stall the construction.

On Thursday, Mr. Pandian submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through the Tiruvarur district administration.

In it, he urged the government to convene a meeting of all parties and farmers’ associations to take steps to stall the project.

He pointed out that Karnataka had convened an all-party meeting to discuss the implications of the Tribunal’s stance.