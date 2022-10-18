Oppose imposition of Hindi, support DMK and fight for State’s rights: Thirumavalavan tells party MLAs, elected members

VCK MLAs and MP meet party president and discuss about issues that need to be raised and addressed in the Assembly and the Parliament

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Members of Legislative Assembly and the Member of Parliament on Monday last held a consultative meeting with party president Thol. Thirumavalavan, also an MP, to discuss the issues that need to be raised and addressed in the Assembly and the Parliament.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sinthanai Selvan, VCK’s floor leader in the Assembly, said Mr. Thirumavalavan urged the members to discuss about the need for the government to use the funds meant to implement various policies for the development of the Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe community, which has not been utilised efficiently in the previous [AIADMK] regime.

“The Centre’s funds allotted for the development of the SC/ST community have not been utilised efficiently so far. The previous regime implemented schemes in an inappropriate manner,” he charged.

Besides, Mr. Thirumavalavan urged the members to speak against the ‘imposition of Hindi’, fight for the State’s rights and support the ruling DMK.

“He also asked us about our work and how the bureaucrats are working with the elected members of the party. While senior bureaucrats in the government are working hard to implement various policies for the SC/ST communities, the officials at the district-level still have a careless attitude when it comes to issues related to SC/ST communities. We discussed that,” the floor leader said.