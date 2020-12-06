Opportunity to opt for rice in family cards

Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday said ration cardholders in the State who had opted for sugar in their family cards could now opt for rice.
In an official release in Chennai, he said there were as many as 5,80,298 ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu. Many family cardholders had requested the State government, seeking to convert their sugar-option family cards into rice-option ones. The government has now decided to facilitate this.
“Those who opted for sugar-option family cards can download the application form from www.tnpds.gov.in and submit the same, with a copy of their cards, to local officials between December 5 and 20. Their applications will be immediately considered and converted into rice-option family cards if the family is eligible (as per criteria),” Mr. Kamaraj said in the release.
