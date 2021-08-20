Opportunity to intern with the govt.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday announced an internship programme with monthly stipend for students to help them understand the democratic tradition and increase their interest and participation in it.

He said the pilot internship programme would involve graduates, postgraduates and law students, and would familiarise them with the Finance Department, land and asset management initiatives and risk management.

“The important aspect of the programme is to provide students an understanding of how to protect people’s welfare, land and money, and how to manage and reduce risk,” he explained in the Assembly.

Responding to a request for translating the Union government’s schemes in Tamil, he said it would be taken up immediately.

Mr. Rajan said reviews would be conducted in all departments but it would not be taken as vindictive action.