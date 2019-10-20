Opponents attempting to revive dynasty politics, say AIADMK leaders

The AIADMK on Saturday accused its principal adversaries of seeking to bring back “dynasty politics” in the State.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam stated that the ruling party’s opponents wanted to return to power “by hook or by crook”. The DMK was ‘desperate’ to register electoral success, for which it had offered “false promises”, the statement read.

“The people would not have forgotten how the previous DMK regime carried out atrocities, ran katta panchayats (kangaroo courts) and [presided over] caste conflicts, and effected power cuts that had crippled the State. In contrast, under the present dispensation, there is no land grabbing, [no] atmosphere of fear for government employees [who are not in] the grip of tyranny over the entire administration,” the two leaders said, calling on the voters of the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies to support the candidates of the AIADMK.