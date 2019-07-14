Oppn. leaders condemn Dept.’s move

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday strongly condemned the Postal Department’s decision to withdraw the option for candidates to take tests in regional languages, including Tamil, for recruitment to five posts, including that of postman.

In a statement, he urged the department to withdraw the notice in this regard and said he was consulting with party lawyers on taking legal action against the move. Mr. Stalin described the move as vindictive against candidates from Tamil Nadu and other southern States, and alleged that the Centre was ignoring regional languages.

The Centre was blocking opportunities for Tamil youth to enter the Central Department’s workforce, and the move would have an adverse impact, he said.

In a separate statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said the Postal Department’s move was yet another attempt to impose Hindi, and called for it to be dropped, warning of serious consequences otherwise.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan urged the State government to apply pressure on the Centre to withdraw the move and also pursue legal action on the matter.