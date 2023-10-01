ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion is strongly in favour of INDIA Bloc’s victory, says Stalin

October 01, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin also stressed the need for winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 1 said national parties and political parties ruling many states had become part of the INDIA Bloc and the BJP would not be in a position to form the government after the next Lok Sabha polls.

“There is a strong opinion that the INDIA Bloc would form the government after the elections. It has increased our responsibility and duty,” he said while addressing party district secretaries, Ministers and observers of constituencies.

Mr Stalin also stressed the need for winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, saying that the victory of party and the movement was more important than victory of the individuals.

He said people were ready to support the DMK and its alliance and it was the duty of the party leaders and cadres to convert their support into votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We won 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time we have to sweep all the 40 seats. Plan and work hard to make your plan a reality. The DMK and its alliance should win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and we should replicate the result at the national level,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out that the DMK had started the preparatory works for the elections six months ago and appointed observers for all constituencies. “We have organised training camps. If we are able to implement what we have learnt in the training camps is enough to get us a victory,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US