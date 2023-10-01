Opinion is strongly in favour of INDIA Bloc’s victory, says Stalin

October 01, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Chennai

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 1 said national parties and political parties ruling many states had become part of the INDIA Bloc and the BJP would not be in a position to form the government after the next Lok Sabha polls.

“There is a strong opinion that the INDIA Bloc would form the government after the elections. It has increased our responsibility and duty,” he said while addressing party district secretaries, Ministers and observers of constituencies.

Mr Stalin also stressed the need for winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, saying that the victory of party and the movement was more important than victory of the individuals.

He said people were ready to support the DMK and its alliance and it was the duty of the party leaders and cadres to convert their support into votes.

“We won 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time we have to sweep all the 40 seats. Plan and work hard to make your plan a reality. The DMK and its alliance should win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and we should replicate the result at the national level,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out that the DMK had started the preparatory works for the elections six months ago and appointed observers for all constituencies. “We have organised training camps. If we are able to implement what we have learnt in the training camps is enough to get us a victory,” he said.