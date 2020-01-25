Opinion divided on actor’s remarks on Periyar

Opinion is divided on whether veteran actor Rajinikanth’s observations on the Superstition Eradication Conference organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam in Salem in 1971 , which have sparked a political storm, were made to kickstart his political career.

At the 50th anniversary of Tamil journal Thuglak about 10 days ago, the actor had claimed that at the rally, attended by social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy, the images of Lord Rama and his consort were paraded in the nude with a garland of footwear. He stood by his remarks later.

K. Balakrishnan, secretary of the State unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that although there were many aspects to be highlighted in favour of the journal and its founder, Cho S. Ramaswamy, Mr. Rajiniknath’s views appeared to give the impression that he had a “specific political agenda” which would suit that of the RSS-BJP, given their “appeal” to Hindus. “What is the necessity to talk about Periyar when he was not a subject matter? This is surprising at a time when there are issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and violence at the JNU campus that are rocking the country,” the CPI(M) leader asked.

However, ‘Tamilaruvi’ Manian, founder of the Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam and a friend of the actor, asserted that Mr. Rajinikanth did not make the statements with any political motive.

“There is no need for him to talk communally,” he said.

The actor will make known his stand on a variety of issues, once he starts his party, probably in April, he said.

Pointing out that minorities and Dalits constitute a “majority” of Mr. Rajnikanth’s fans, Mr Manian said the actor respects religious sentiments of all and he is for all.

Expressing opinion in his personal capacity, B.S. Gnanadesikan, senior vice-president of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said the actor did not comment adversely on EVR or his programme of social reforms. “It is not acceptable to issue statements or hold demonstrations against him,” Mr. Gnanadesikan added.